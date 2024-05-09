Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,141 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Shares of TR opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.16. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $39.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

Tootsie Roll Industries Increases Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.37 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

