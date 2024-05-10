1,847 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Allstate by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after buying an additional 275,319 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Allstate by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $171.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.04. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

