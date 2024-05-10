3,400 Shares in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSMD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

JSMD stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

