4,202 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

