8,960 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 64.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 275,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 18.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.7% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE BTI opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

