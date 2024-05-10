Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.78 and last traded at $127.78. Approximately 63 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

Acciona Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.36.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Featured Stories

