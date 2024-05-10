Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $199,244.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,966,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,216,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $47,037.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $300,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $199,244.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,966,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,216,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,928 shares of company stock worth $293,460. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Agiliti by 144.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 682.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Agiliti by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

AGTI opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.99 million. Agiliti had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. Equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

