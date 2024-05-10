Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

