Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,035,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,219 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,064,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,145,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,221 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.93 and a twelve month high of $174.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

