Amalgamated Bank Acquires 152 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 309,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,198,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.58 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.14.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,897,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 712,530 shares of company stock worth $91,195,791. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

