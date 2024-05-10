Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $80,011,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,633.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 1,203,933 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,980,000 after buying an additional 967,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,009,000 after buying an additional 243,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.