Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of RLI worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get RLI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,428,000 after acquiring an additional 112,988 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 526,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,570,000 after acquiring an additional 80,552 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 203,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 80,451 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $9,424,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 106.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,031 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $146.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.55. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RLI

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.