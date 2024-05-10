Amalgamated Bank Has $3.45 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.27.

Shares of HUBS opened at $587.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -165.45 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $627.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

