Amalgamated Bank Has $3.46 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

