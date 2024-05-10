Amalgamated Bank Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Murphy Oil worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,554,000 after purchasing an additional 442,579 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 348,645 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 60.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 837,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after buying an additional 316,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $11,273,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MUR opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 over the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

