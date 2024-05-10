Amalgamated Bank Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,201,273 shares of company stock worth $178,418,102. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.