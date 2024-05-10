Amalgamated Bank Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Genpact worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genpact alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 18.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,948,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Genpact by 14.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,484,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,664,000 after purchasing an additional 321,032 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 7.2% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,163,000 after purchasing an additional 144,611 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,287,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genpact

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.