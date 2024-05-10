Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Matador Resources worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,064,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,813,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 173,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,089,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 902,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 105,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.30.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

