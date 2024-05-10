Amalgamated Bank Sells 17,477 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

