Amalgamated Bank Sells 22,930 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,930 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Amcor by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.45.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

