Amalgamated Bank Sells 676 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Bank of America upped their price target on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.7 %

HQY opened at $77.45 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 121.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.77.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,823 shares of company stock worth $5,482,975 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.