AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

AMC stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $805.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.69. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

