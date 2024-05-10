Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.91, but opened at $82.01. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amdocs shares last traded at $79.87, with a volume of 76,705 shares traded.
DOX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amdocs
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs
Amdocs Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
Featured Stories
