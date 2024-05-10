Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.91, but opened at $82.01. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amdocs shares last traded at $79.87, with a volume of 76,705 shares traded.

DOX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

