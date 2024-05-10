Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMLX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $128.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $28,844.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,097.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $28,844.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,564.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $193,098. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 52,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.