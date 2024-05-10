Analysts Issue Forecasts for Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Globus Medical in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE GMED opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,959 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,873,000 after acquiring an additional 141,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 143,540 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 174,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,014,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

