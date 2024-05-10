Analysts Issue Forecasts for GoldMining Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG)

Get GoldMining alerts:

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoldMining in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GoldMining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GoldMining’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GLDG stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoldMining stock. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in GoldMining were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

