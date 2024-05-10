Analysts Set Expectations for The GEO Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

GEO stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after buying an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,230,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 499.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 307,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 256,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

