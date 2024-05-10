Andina Capital Management LLC Invests $243,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 182,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $79,485,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.4% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $887.47 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.46 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $874.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.05. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.05.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

