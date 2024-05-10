AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of AptarGroup worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in AptarGroup by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $6,467,171. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATR stock opened at $149.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $151.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

