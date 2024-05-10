ArcLight Clean Transition (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) Shares Down 5.5%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 88,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

ArcLight Clean Transition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

About ArcLight Clean Transition

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

