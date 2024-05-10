Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) PT Raised to $21.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

ASC stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $829.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.