Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:ASPN)

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASPN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.97. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.