Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

ALAB has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ALAB opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $952,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,710,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

