Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Trading 31.1% Higher

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) rose 31.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. 6,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 431% from the average daily volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

