Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.20. 1,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Trading Up 11.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

(Get Free Report)

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.