Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.13. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

