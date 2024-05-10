Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.46) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.13. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

