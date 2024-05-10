Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.07, but opened at $51.15. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Azenta shares last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 87,243 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZTA. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Azenta Trading Down 2.9 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -169.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

