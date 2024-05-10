B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

SXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,572 shares of company stock worth $2,781,834 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $527,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 407,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 30,790 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,099,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

