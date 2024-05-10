B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $812.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.85. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 592,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 193.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 291,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $59,732.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,989,048.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $59,732.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,989,048.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,776,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,466 shares of company stock worth $8,045,609. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

