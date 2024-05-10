Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 524 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 262.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in Waters by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 3.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.70.

NYSE:WAT opened at $336.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.93 and its 200-day moving average is $311.03. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

