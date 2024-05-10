Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 8,792 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 3,996.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

