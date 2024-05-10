Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,233 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,461 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,547,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,982,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,293,000 after buying an additional 247,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,737,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IXC opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

