Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 227 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $590,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

NYSE:TDY opened at $392.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

