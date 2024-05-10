Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $161.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.45. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $99.33 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.