Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 400.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,355 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,379 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,427 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.8 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

