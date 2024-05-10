Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LOPE opened at $149.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $156.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

