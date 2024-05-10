Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 107 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.82. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $123.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

