Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,487 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $42.66 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.14, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.26.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

