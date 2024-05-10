Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.65.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,851 shares of company stock valued at $357,137. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.